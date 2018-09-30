Top Stories
Sun, 30 September 2018 at 6:50 pm

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Church Together!

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Church Together!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are on a family outing together!

The 46-year-old actor and the 46-year-old actress were spotted heading out with their kids Violet, 12, and Samuel, 6,(not pictured) on Sunday (September 30) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Ben, who is currently working on getting help with his health in a rehabilitation center following a reported intervention led by Jen, took the afternoon to spend some time with his family.

The family looked happy together on their Sunday afternoon outing.
