Brockhampton Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Iridescence'!

Brockhampton is on top!

The hip-hop group’s fourth studio album, Iridescence, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (September 30) according to the official chart company.

The group debuted at the top spot after moving 101,000 equivalent album units, with 79,000 of those being in album sales. Iridescence is also the group’s first major label record.

The album’s first week sales were propelled by official merchandise bundles and streaming: “22,000 SEA units translated to 28.8 million on-demand audio streams of the album’s songs during release week,” Billboard reports.

Congratulations to Brockhamption!

See the full Top 10 of this week’s Billboard 200 below.

1. Brockhampton, Iridescence

2. Josh Groban, Bridges

3. Eminem, Kamikaze

4. Drake, Scorpion

5. Travis Scott, Astroworld

6. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

7. Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

8. Juice WRLD, Goodbye & Good Riddance

9. Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child

10. Ariana Grande, Sweetener