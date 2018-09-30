Calvin Harris & Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Have a Date Night in WeHo

Calvin Harris leads the way out of Gracias Madre on Saturday night (September 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old DJ and entertainer was joined at the restaurant by his girlfriend, model Aarika Wolf.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

We’re glad to see Calvin and Aarika are still going strong – the last photos we have of the couple are from the Fourth of July!

Check out the new photos of Calvin Harris and his girlfriend out and about on their date night…