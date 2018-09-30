Top Stories
Kanye West Invited a Homeless Rapper to the Studio

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 1:13 am

Cardi B Gives First Performance at Global Citizen Festival 2018 Since Giving Birth

Cardi B is back!

The 25-year-old rapper returned to the stage for her first performance since welcoming daughter Kulture back in July at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

Also hitting the stage for performances included Janelle Monae and The Greatest Showman‘s Keala Settle.

Cardi took a break during her set to encourage fans to get out in vote.

“I was gonna read off the teleprompter, Cardi started. “We need to vote…Especially us – the millennials.”

Watch her speech below!

