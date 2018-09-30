Cardi B Gives First Performance at Global Citizen Festival 2018 Since Giving Birth

Cardi B is back!

The 25-year-old rapper returned to the stage for her first performance since welcoming daughter Kulture back in July at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Also hitting the stage for performances included Janelle Monae and The Greatest Showman‘s Keala Settle.

Cardi took a break during her set to encourage fans to get out in vote.

“I was gonna read off the teleprompter, Cardi started. “We need to vote…Especially us – the millennials.”

Watch her speech below!

WATCH: Cardi B and fmr. First Lady Michelle Obama encourage young people to vote at #GlobalCitizen Festival. https://t.co/vnTTLys9ru pic.twitter.com/j80HcC6FYQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2018

