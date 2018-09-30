Chris Evans Calls Out Kanye West on Twitter After His 13th Amendment Tweet

Chris Evans is calling out Kanye West‘s latest tweet, which mentions abolishing the Constitutions’ 13th amendment.

The amendment, which was passed in the 1860s, abolishes slavery.

If you don’t know, Kanye posted a photo of him in a “Make America Great Again,” hat with the caption, “this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love”

Chris read the tweet and eloquently responded, “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Chris has been outspoken about Donald Trump and the Republican party.