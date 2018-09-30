Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Rape Allegation (Report)

Top Stories
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is defending himself against allegations of rape.

Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine published a report naming woman who allegedly came to a $375,000 settlement back in 2010 with Ronaldo and agreed to keep silent.

Ronaldo‘s lawyer told the BBC, “The reporting in Spiegel is blatantly illegal,” and added that the publication published “probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years.”

In addition, Cristiano allegedly spoke out about the allegations in a now unavailable video from Instagram live.

“No no no. They want to promote [themselves] by [using] my name. It’s normal,” Cristiano allegedly said about the allegations (you can see a clip from the video here).
