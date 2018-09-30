Dakota Johnson Gives Out Her Phone Number at Global Citizen Festival 2018 (VIDEO)

Dakota Johsnon hits the stage for to share a very important message at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress took to the stage to give out her personal phone number and encouraged people to share their stories about sexual assault with her.

“I want to help you, women and girls around the world, tell your story,” Dakota said. “This is my phone number [212-653-8806]. I want you to call me and I want you to tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and I want you to tell me what you’ve gone through as a women or girl in the world that’s been suffering.”

“If we don’t speak the same language, that’s OK. We have a team for that,” Dakota continued. “We’ll translate it. And if you’re going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that too.”