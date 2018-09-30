Top Stories
Dev Patel Suits Up for 'Lion' Premiere at Zurich Film Festival!

Dev Patel Suits Up for 'Lion' Premiere at Zurich Film Festival!

Dev Patel looks handsome as he arrives at the screening of his movie Lion on Saturday (September 29) at the 2018 Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 28-year-old actor stepped out in a navy blazer and black trousers as he stepped out for the event.

Lion originally hit theaters in the United States back in 2016 – and it was nominated at the Oscars that year for Best Picture while Dev was nominated for Supporting Actor.

FYI: Dev‘s whole out is by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

10+ pictures inside of Dev Patel at the premiere…
