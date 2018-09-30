Top Stories
Do Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Want Kids? She Says...

If you don’t know, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied-the-knot this weekend at a star-studded affair in East Hampton, New York!

We’ve unearthed a quote from an interview Gwyneth did a few months ago with Howard Stern and was asked if they would be adding any kids to their family.

“This is his second marriage … Neither of us wants more kids,” Gwyneth said. “We’re on the same team.”

Gwyneth and her ex Chris Martin have two kids, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, and Brad has two kids with his ex wife Suzanne Bukinik.

You can check out photos of some of the celeb guests at the wedding here!
