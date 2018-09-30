Top Stories
Sun, 30 September 2018 at 3:13 pm

Eva Longoria & Cheryl Cole Walk the Runway at L'Oreal's Fashion Show!

Stunning Eva Longoria strikes a pose on the runway during Le Defile L’Oreal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

Also seen on the runway were singer Cheryl Cole, who also looked amazing in a pair of thigh-high boots and sparkly dress.

In addition, the runway had Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Andie MacDowell, Doutzen Kroes, Winnie Harlow, Maria Borges, Cindy Bruna, and Georgia Fowler as models as well!

If you don’t know, Eva welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Santiago, back in June!

FYI: Eva is wearing Giambattista Valli. Doutzen is wearing Isabel Marant. Georgia is wearing Sonia Rykiel. Winnie is wearing Esteban Cortazar. Nikolaj is wearing Ami. Cheryl is wearing Off White.
Photos: Getty
