Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 2:27 pm

Freida Pinto Brings Her New Beau Cory Tran to Valentino Fashion Show

Freida Pinto Brings Her New Beau Cory Tran to Valentino Fashion Show

Freida Pinto poses for a photo with her boyfriend Cory Tran at the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

Also seen at the show were Olivia Wilde, actress Kristin Scott Thomas, models Izabel Goulart and Alexa Chung, among others.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Freida Pinto

If you don’t know, the first photos we have of Freida and Cory are from earlier this month when they were seen kissing. This is their first official appearance together! Cory is best friends with Aaron Paul, who co-starred with Freida in Hulu’s The Path.
Just Jared on Facebook
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 01
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 02
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 03
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 04
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 05
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 06
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 07
freida pinto olivia wilde valentino show 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Cory Tran, Izabel Goulart, Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop