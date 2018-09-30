Freida Pinto Brings Her New Beau Cory Tran to Valentino Fashion Show

Freida Pinto poses for a photo with her boyfriend Cory Tran at the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

Also seen at the show were Olivia Wilde, actress Kristin Scott Thomas, models Izabel Goulart and Alexa Chung, among others.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Freida Pinto

If you don’t know, the first photos we have of Freida and Cory are from earlier this month when they were seen kissing. This is their first official appearance together! Cory is best friends with Aaron Paul, who co-starred with Freida in Hulu’s The Path.