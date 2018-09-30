Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk's Wedding Photos - See the Celeb Guest Pictures!

It was a star-studded wedding for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk this weekend!

If you don’t know, the Hollywood couple got married on Saturday (September 29) at Jerry Seinfeld‘s massive East Hamptons estate in the posh New York area.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were photographed leaving the venue, as well as Robert Downey Jr. with his wife Susan and Rob Lowe.

In addition, there are photos of the guests arriving for the ceremony in the gallery below!

Congratulations again to Brad and Gwyneth on their wedding!