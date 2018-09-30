Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!
Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed that she married Brad Falchuk in a ceremony on Saturday (September 29) in East Hampton, New York!
The 46-year-old actress posted a photo to her Instagram account of her 47-year-old producer husband’s hands. Their hands have their wedding bands on their ring fingers.
If you missed it, you can see lot of photos of the celebrity guests in attendance at the star-studded affair!
Check out the photo below! Congratulations again to Brad and Gwyneth on the wonderful news of their nuptials.
