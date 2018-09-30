Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 4:17 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed that she married Brad Falchuk in a ceremony on Saturday (September 29) in East Hampton, New York!

The 46-year-old actress posted a photo to her Instagram account of her 47-year-old producer husband’s hands. Their hands have their wedding bands on their ring fingers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

If you missed it, you can see lot of photos of the celebrity guests in attendance at the star-studded affair!

Check out the photo below! Congratulations again to Brad and Gwyneth on the wonderful news of their nuptials.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop