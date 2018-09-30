J. Cole Reveals He Did Not Vote in 2016 Presidential Election - Find Out Why

J. Cole is opening up about why he chose not to vote in the 2016 presidential election, which led to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The 33-year-old KOD rapper opened up in an interview with Billboard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of J. Cole

“No, I didn’t,” he said when asked whether he voted in 2016.

“Because Hillary Clinton wasn’t somebody that was motivating me to go vote. If it was Bernie Sanders, I would’ve showed up and voted. I would’ve been the first one in line, no bullshit. No disrespect to Hillary.”

He also revealed that, despite his enthusiasm for the candidate, he did not campaign for him: “Because I don’t care to lend my voice for a politician at the end of the day,” he explained.

“I hate to be a person who’s even promoting that I didn’t vote. Actually, with Trump in office, I love that America gets to see the truth. If Hillary Clinton was in office, it would be the most f–king disingenuous s–t because everybody would be thinking that everything’s cool because we got an incredibly qualified female president. Which would’ve been amazing on so many levels. But all the s–t we see right now would’ve still existed; it would’ve just been quiet. And I prefer this s–t to be out loud. I prefer an honest America. I prefer the world seeing that, yes, we’re a country that is dumb enough — no disrespect — [that] we got duped into electing Donald Trump.”

For more from J. Cole, head to Billboard.com.