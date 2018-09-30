Jennifer Lopez Reunites with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Brings Her Family to 'All I Have' After Party

Huge congrats are in order for Jennifer Lopez, who finished up her run of her Las Vegas residency, All I Have!

The superstar walked the red carpet with her beau Alex Rodriguez at the after party for the finale at Mr Chow at Caesars Palace on Saturday (September 29) in Las Vegas. JLo also posed for photos on the red carpet with her daughter Emme, 10, niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, 10, and Alex‘s daughters Natasha, 13 and Ella, 10. The final weekend of shows were sold out!

In addition, JLo reunited with former beau Sean “Diddy” Combs inside the event.

Also in attendance were Anthony Anderson, Ja Rule, Pia Toscano, Ashley Graham, AJ McLean, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Gayle King with daughter Kirby.