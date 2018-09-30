Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 9:39 am

Jennifer Lopez Reunites with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Brings Her Family to 'All I Have' After Party

Jennifer Lopez Reunites with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Brings Her Family to 'All I Have' After Party

Huge congrats are in order for Jennifer Lopez, who finished up her run of her Las Vegas residency, All I Have!

The superstar walked the red carpet with her beau Alex Rodriguez at the after party for the finale at Mr Chow at Caesars Palace on Saturday (September 29) in Las Vegas. JLo also posed for photos on the red carpet with her daughter Emme, 10, niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, 10, and Alex‘s daughters Natasha, 13 and Ella, 10. The final weekend of shows were sold out!

In addition, JLo reunited with former beau Sean “Diddy” Combs inside the event.

Also in attendance were Anthony Anderson, Ja Rule, Pia Toscano, Ashley Graham, AJ McLean, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Gayle King with daughter Kirby.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez all i have after party 01
jennifer lopez all i have after party 02
jennifer lopez all i have after party 03
jennifer lopez all i have after party 04
jennifer lopez all i have after party 05
jennifer lopez all i have after party 06
jennifer lopez all i have after party 07
jennifer lopez all i have after party 08
jennifer lopez all i have after party 09
jennifer lopez all i have after party 10
jennifer lopez all i have after party 11
jennifer lopez all i have after party 12
jennifer lopez all i have after party 13
jennifer lopez all i have after party 14
jennifer lopez all i have after party 15
jennifer lopez all i have after party 16
jennifer lopez all i have after party 17
jennifer lopez all i have after party 18
jennifer lopez all i have after party 19
jennifer lopez all i have after party 20
jennifer lopez all i have after party 21
jennifer lopez all i have after party 22
jennifer lopez all i have after party 23
jennifer lopez all i have after party 24
jennifer lopez all i have after party 25

Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: Adrienne Bailon, AJ McLean, Alex Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, Ashley Graham, Emme Muniz, Gayle King, Ja Rule, Jeannie Mai, Jennifer Lopez, Pia Toscano

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop
  • Notification

    Terrible outfits, Lopez and Rodriguez look ridiculous.

  • Notification

    Terrible outfits, Lopez and Rodriguez look ridiculous.