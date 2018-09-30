Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 8:44 am

Kanye West Dresses as Perrier Bottle, Goes on Political Rant at 'SNL' - Watch Now

Kanye West Dresses as Perrier Bottle, Goes on Political Rant at 'SNL' - Watch Now

Kanye West – who is now going by Ye – made a statement as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (September 29) live from New York City.

For his first performance, the 41-year-old entertainer dresses in a Perrier bottle costume while performing “I Love It” with Lil Pump (who was dressed as a Fiji water bottle.)

Later, Kanye took the stage with Teyana Taylor to perform “We Got Love.”

Finally, at the end of the night, Kanye took the stage in a “Make America Great Again” hat. In clips caught on social media, Kanye stayed on the stage after the show ended.

“They bullied me backstage,” Kanye said of his experience at SNL for wearing a MAGA hat. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place,”

“So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.” he said at one point.

Click inside for more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kanye West, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop