Kanye West Dresses as Perrier Bottle, Goes on Political Rant at 'SNL' - Watch Now

Kanye West – who is now going by Ye – made a statement as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (September 29) live from New York City.

For his first performance, the 41-year-old entertainer dresses in a Perrier bottle costume while performing “I Love It” with Lil Pump (who was dressed as a Fiji water bottle.)

Later, Kanye took the stage with Teyana Taylor to perform “We Got Love.”

Finally, at the end of the night, Kanye took the stage in a “Make America Great Again” hat. In clips caught on social media, Kanye stayed on the stage after the show ended.

“They bullied me backstage,” Kanye said of his experience at SNL for wearing a MAGA hat. “They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place,”

“So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.” he said at one point.

