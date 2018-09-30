Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Step Out After He Gets Booed for Pro-Trump Speech at 'SNL'

Kanye West wears a MAGA hat as he and Kim Kardashian arrive back at their place early Sunday morning (September 30) after his SNL performances in New York City.

After the show ended, Kanye delivered a passionate speech about politics in America and Donald Trump.

“I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t not stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…” Kanye said after the show, which wasn’t aired on TV. “Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats. It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

“And what this shows is we can’t be controlled by monolithic thought. You can’t always have when you have a black subject matter like Cosby that you have to have a black comedian talk about it,” Kanye added.

“So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.” he said at another point. Soon after, the audience could be heard booing in this clip caught by Chris Rock.