Kate Bosworth & Husband Michael Polish Attend Ride Foundation's Dance for Freedom 2018

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish step out for the Ride Foundation’s 2nd Annual Dance For Freedom on Saturday (September 29) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Also seen at the event were Cheryl Burke with fiance Matthew Lawrence, Brooke Burke (who hosted the event), and DWTS‘ Keo Motsepe. Kate and Cheryl both acted as presenters at the event that evening.

The event raised awareness for human trafficking.

