Sun, 30 September 2018 at 2:02 pm

Kate Upton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Kate Upton puts her baby bump in display as she steps out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 26-year-old model recently came forward to support Dr. Christine Blasey Ford after her testimony against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she says sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

“#ibelievechristineblaseyford,” Kate posted on her Instagram account along with a photo and a quote from the Doctor.

Check out the photos of Kate Upton out and about in the Los Angeles-area…
Photos: Backgrid
