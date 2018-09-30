Kathy Griffin Reacts to Her 'SNL' Mention During Brett Kavanaugh Parody Sketch!

Kathy Griffin arrives in style for Equality California’s 2018 Los Angeles Equality Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 29) in Los Angeles.

The comedian was honored that evening with the Ally Leadership Award at the special event. Also seen at the event were Lance Bass with hubby Michael Turchin, as well as Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown. The Queer Eye cast received the Equality Visibility Award at the event.

If you don’t know, Kathy was mentioned in the SNL cold open last night featuring Matt Damon as Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m here because of a sham perpetrated by the Clintons, George Soros, Kathy Griffin, the gay mafia and Mr. Ronan Sinatra,” Matt said while parodying Kavanaugh’s testimony this week.

“I couldn’t be happier. I’ve always wanted to be part of the deep state which includes the Clintons and George Soros,” Kathy wrote in reaction to her mention.