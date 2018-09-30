Kellyanne Conway Says She's a Survivor of Sexual Assault

Kellyanne Conway, advisor to Donald Trump, has come forward as a victim of sexual assault while on CNN defending Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony against him.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, to victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. “I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that.”

“You have to be responsible for your own conduct,” she continued.

“This is the first time I’ve heard you talk about something personal like that and I’m really sorry,” Jake added.

Jake then added that Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct and has denied the claims.

“Don’t conflate that with this, and certainly don’t conflate it with what happened to me. Would be a huge mistake,” Kellyanne added. “Let’s not always bring Trump in everything that happens in this universe.”