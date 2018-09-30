Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 1:35 pm

Kellyanne Conway Says She's a Survivor of Sexual Assault

Kellyanne Conway Says She's a Survivor of Sexual Assault

Kellyanne Conway, advisor to Donald Trump, has come forward as a victim of sexual assault while on CNN defending Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony against him.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, to victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. “I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that.”

“You have to be responsible for your own conduct,” she continued.

“This is the first time I’ve heard you talk about something personal like that and I’m really sorry,” Jake added.

Jake then added that Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct and has denied the claims.

“Don’t conflate that with this, and certainly don’t conflate it with what happened to me. Would be a huge mistake,” Kellyanne added. “Let’s not always bring Trump in everything that happens in this universe.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kellyanne Conway

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop