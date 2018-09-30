Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 8:49 pm

Kendall Jenner Arrives In Los Angeles After Opening Off-White Fashion Show in Paris

Kendall Jenner makes her way through the airport on Friday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model landed back in the US after a trip to Europe to walk in shows during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Most recently, Kendall opened the Off-White by Virgil Abloh show in Paris alongside one of her BFFs Bella Hadid. Check out a video of the girls strutting down the runway on Bella‘s Instagram HERE.

She also reunited with her good pal Cara Delevingne at the after party for the show.

The week before, Kendall hit the runway in Milan for Versace alongside Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski.
Photos: BackGrid USA
