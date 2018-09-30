Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure in New York

Kim Kardashian takes a quick phone call as she steps out in New York City on Sunday afternoon (September 30).

The 37-year-old reality star was joined by her security as she enjoyed the warm day in the Big Apple.

The night before, Kim‘s husband performed on Saturday Night Live, but he was also booed by some audience members as he made a pro-Donald Trump speech that didn’t make it to air and happened after the show officially ended.