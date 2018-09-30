Lana Del Rey Calls Out Kanye West for Supporting Donald Trump

Lana Del Rey is putting Kanye West on blast.

After Kanye posted a photo of himself in a “Make America Great Again” hat on his Instagram, Lana left a comment calling out the Ye rapper.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of himis a loss for the culture,” she wrote.

“I can only assuem you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism – none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p–y just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does-something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

