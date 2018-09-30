Top Stories
Lana Del Rey Calls Out Kanye West for Supporting Donald Trump

Lana Del Rey is putting Kanye West on blast.

After Kanye posted a photo of himself in a “Make America Great Again” hat on his Instagram, Lana left a comment calling out the Ye rapper.

Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of himis a loss for the culture,” she wrote.

“I can only assuem you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism – none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the p–y just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does-something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

See her comment on the post below.
lana del rey kanye west instagram september 2018 01

Photos: Instagram: @kanyewest
