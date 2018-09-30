Matt Damon Plays Brett Kavanaugh in 'SNL' Premiere Cold Open - Watch!

Saturday Night Live is back!

The hit sketch show returned for it’s 44th season on Saturday (September 29) – and had Matt Damon stop by to portray Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been in the news this week after he spoke at a hearing Senate Judiciary Committee for being accused of sexual assault back in the 1980s.

“I was the proudest, drunkest virgin you’d ever seen,” Matt joked before adding “If you think I’m angry now just wait until I get on that Supreme Court because then you’re all going to pay” – he said before shotgunning a beer.

Former SNL alum Rachel Dratch also made a surprise appearance in the cold opening when she played Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

