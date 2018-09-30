'Night School' Debuts at Number One at Weekend Box Office
Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart‘s Night School has landed in the top spot at the box office this weekend!
The movie brought in $28.0 million this weekend in its opening weekend debut.
Coming in second place was Smallfoot, the animated film featuring an all-star cast including Channing Tatum and Zendaya. The movie made $23.0 million.
Rounding out the top five are The House With A Clock In Its Walls, A Simple Favor, and The Nun, which made $12.5 million, $6.6 million, and $5.4 million, respectively.
WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???