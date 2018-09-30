Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande Engagement on SNL's 'Weekend Update'

Pete Davidson talks with Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (September 29) in New York City.

The 24-year-old comedian chatted about his engagement to Ariana Grande, including receiving death threats, his song “Pete Davidson” on her new album, and more.

“I got engaged, and no one could believe it. I can’t believe it,” Pete said about his summer. “Yeah, I get it. She’s the number one pop star in the world, and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood.”

“I hate it, it’s awful. I’m so scared. Yo, I got death threats. It’s Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, and Pete Davidson, are all people who have gotten death threats,” he added about the attention he’s received. “And I assumed that I would find out about it like they do in movies, the government’s in your living room with headsets, and there’s detectives in suits, and they’re like ‘Sir we have a situation.’ That’s not how I found out. I was leaving my building and my doorman said, ‘Yo man, somebody’s trying to kill you.’”

