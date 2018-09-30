Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 1:01 pm

Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande Engagement on SNL's 'Weekend Update'

Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande Engagement on SNL's 'Weekend Update'

Pete Davidson talks with Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (September 29) in New York City.

The 24-year-old comedian chatted about his engagement to Ariana Grande, including receiving death threats, his song “Pete Davidson” on her new album, and more.

“I got engaged, and no one could believe it. I can’t believe it,” Pete said about his summer. “Yeah, I get it. She’s the number one pop star in the world, and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood.”

“I hate it, it’s awful. I’m so scared. Yo, I got death threats. It’s Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, and Pete Davidson, are all people who have gotten death threats,” he added about the attention he’s received. “And I assumed that I would find out about it like they do in movies, the government’s in your living room with headsets, and there’s detectives in suits, and they’re like ‘Sir we have a situation.’ That’s not how I found out. I was leaving my building and my doorman said, ‘Yo man, somebody’s trying to kill you.’”

Watch the whole interview below!
Just Jared on Facebook
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 01
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 02
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 03
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 04
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 05
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 06
pete davidson talks engagement on snl weekend update 07

Photos: Will Heath/NBC
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop
  • candidness

    He’s the perfect shade of corpse.

  • Casey C

    Putting yourself in the same group as MLK JR and Malcom X…that is some serious ego right there just because you got engaged to a pop star. the threats against MLK and MX were REAL the ones against PD are bullshit that people say on the internert