Sun, 30 September 2018 at 9:25 pm

RuPaul, Tina Fey, Nico Tortorella & More Attend RuPaul's Drag Con NYC 2018!

RuPaul, Tina Fey and Nico Tortorella are getting glam!

The Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race host, Mean Girls star and Younger actor were all in attendance at RuPaul’s Drag Con NYC 2018 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center over the weekend (September 28-30) in New York City.

The event drew nearly 50,000 attendees to hang out with their favorite drag queens and attend celebrity-filled panels.

Tina joined the Mean Girls Broadway cast backstage after their “North Shore Winter Talent Show” event on The Runway, while Ru hosted a RuTalks panel with Isaac Mizrahi and the New York TimesCharles M. Blow, as well as a “What’s The Tee?” podcast with Michelle Visage.

Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya also announced that their popular World of Wonder YouTube series will return in the fall.

Nico Tortorella, Alok Vaid Menon and Drag Race star Aja also co-hosted a panel about non-binary identity.

Frozen on Broadway stars Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Greg Hildreth and John Riddle also hosted a panel.

Drag Race judges including Ross Mathews, Todrick Hall and Carson Kressley, as well as superstar contestants including Alyssa Edwards, Peppermint, Kim Chi, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Eureka, Kameron Michaels, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, The Vixen, Miss Vangie, Detox, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Ginger Minj, Thorgy Thor, Yuhua Hamasaki, Bebe Zahara Benet, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair and Kalorie Karbdashian Williams were also in attendance.

Photos: DragCon NYC 2018 / The Macfarlanes
