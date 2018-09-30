'Smallfoot' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Smallfoot hit theaters this weekend and the film features an amazing soundtrack with original music sung throughout the movie!

Some of the singers credited on the soundtrack include a few of the film’s stars including Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Common, and James Corden, as well as Niall Horan and more!

Here’s the official synopsis of the animated feature: Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Download the full soundtrack on iTunes right now.

Check out Smallfoot in theaters right now!