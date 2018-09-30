Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 10:04 am

'Smallfoot' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

'Smallfoot' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Smallfoot hit theaters this weekend and the film features an amazing soundtrack with original music sung throughout the movie!

Some of the singers credited on the soundtrack include a few of the film’s stars including Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Common, and James Corden, as well as Niall Horan and more!

Here’s the official synopsis of the animated feature: Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Download the full soundtrack on iTunes right now.

Check out Smallfoot in theaters right now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Music, Smallfoot

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop