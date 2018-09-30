The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, & Shawn Mendes Perform at Global Citizen Festival 2018!
The Weeknd closes out the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.
The 28-year-old entertainer was the last performer of the night as Janet Jackson performed before him.
Earlier in the day, Shawn Mendes and John Legend hit the stage for a performance together.
“I’m sick, I’m repulsed, I’m infuriated by the double standards that continue to threaten women as second-class citizens. Enough,” Janet said during her set.
