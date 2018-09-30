Top Stories
Kanye West Invited a Homeless Rapper to the Studio

Kanye West Invited a Homeless Rapper to the Studio

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 2:14 am

The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, & Shawn Mendes Perform at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, & Shawn Mendes Perform at Global Citizen Festival 2018!

The Weeknd closes out the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night (September 29) at the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The 28-year-old entertainer was the last performer of the night as Janet Jackson performed before him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janet Jackson

Earlier in the day, Shawn Mendes and John Legend hit the stage for a performance together.

“I’m sick, I’m repulsed, I’m infuriated by the double standards that continue to threaten women as second-class citizens. Enough,” Janet said during her set.

Watch below.
Just Jared on Facebook
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 01
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 02
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 03
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 04
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 05
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 06
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 07
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 08
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 09
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 10
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 11
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 12
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 13
the weeknd janet jackson shawn mendes perform global citizen festival 14

Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2018 Global Citizen Festival, Janet Jackson, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin has passed away - TMZ
  • Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing to shoot Spider-Man: Far From Home in Italy - Just Jared Jr
  • This Fuller House star has revealed she was sexually assaulted - TooFab
  • Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth stepped out amid reports their exes are dating - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are getting in some quality time after fashion week - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Jessica Simpson almost get a divorce? - Gossip Cop