Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth & Chloe Moretz Celebrate 'Suspiria' in Paris

The stars of Suspiria stopped by AnOther Magazine and Prada’s private screening and party for Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film on Saturday night (September 29) in Paris, France.

Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and Chloe Moretz were in attendance to celebrate their film. Other stars who were at the party include Owen Wilson, Lea Seydoux, Alexa Chung, Dree Hemingway, and Wes Anderson, as well as the CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media.

If you don’t know, the stars of Suspiria, including Dakota Johnson, are on the covers of AnOther magazine’s new issues!

Earlier in the day, Tilda and her partner Sandro Kopp were seen arriving to the Haider Ackermann show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019.

FYI: Chloe and Mia are wearing Prada.