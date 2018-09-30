Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 10:37 am

Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth & Chloe Moretz Celebrate 'Suspiria' in Paris

Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth & Chloe Moretz Celebrate 'Suspiria' in Paris

The stars of Suspiria stopped by AnOther Magazine and Prada’s private screening and party for Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film on Saturday night (September 29) in Paris, France.

Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and Chloe Moretz were in attendance to celebrate their film. Other stars who were at the party include Owen Wilson, Lea Seydoux, Alexa Chung, Dree Hemingway, and Wes Anderson, as well as the CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media.

If you don’t know, the stars of Suspiria, including Dakota Johnson, are on the covers of AnOther magazine’s new issues!

Earlier in the day, Tilda and her partner Sandro Kopp were seen arriving to the Haider Ackermann show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019.

FYI: Chloe and Mia are wearing Prada.
Just Jared on Facebook
suspiria paris party 01
suspiria paris party 02
suspiria paris party 03
suspiria paris party 04
suspiria paris party 05
suspiria paris party 06
suspiria paris party 07
suspiria paris party 08
suspiria paris party 09
suspiria paris party 10
suspiria paris party 11
suspiria paris party 12
suspiria paris party 13
suspiria paris party 14
suspiria paris party 15
suspiria paris party 16
suspiria paris party 17
suspiria paris party 18
suspiria paris party 19
suspiria paris party 20
suspiria paris party 21
suspiria paris party 22
suspiria paris party 23
suspiria paris party 24
suspiria paris party 25
suspiria paris party 26
suspiria paris party 27
suspiria paris party 28
suspiria paris party 29
suspiria paris party 30
suspiria paris party 31

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Darren Gerrish/Getty
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Chloe Moretz, Dree Hemingway, Lea Seydoux, Mia Goth, Owen Wilson, Sandro Kopp, Tilda Swinton, Wes Anderson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop