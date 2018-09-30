Tyson Beckford Shows Off His Buff Bod at Chippendales Las Vegas!

Tyson Beckford is showing off!

The 47-year-old model and actor returned to Chippendales Las Vegas as a celebrity guest host at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Saturday night (September 29) in Las Vegas.

“Work for it! #blackexcellence #tysonbeckford #teamtyson #abs #biceps #chest #fit #fitness,” Tyson wrote on his Instagram accompanied by a hot shirtless pic.

In addition to Chippendales, Tyson also attended the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have after-party held at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace on Saturday night (September 29) following Jennifer Lopez‘s final performance at her residency.