Sun, 30 September 2018 at 4:00 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Green at Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' After Party

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Green at Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' After Party

Vanessa Hudgens attends the after party for Jennifer Lopez‘s All I Have show on Saturday night (September 29) in Las Vegas.

Earlier in the night, the 29-year-old actress and singer attended the final show of JLo‘s residency with her sister Stella.

Vanessa and Jennifer co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Second Act, which hits theaters on December 14th.

The day before, Vanessa and her boyfriend Austin Butler took a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm. Also that day, Vanessa‘s brand new song with Phantoms, “Lay With Me“, was released.
