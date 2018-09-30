'Will & Grace' Cast Reveals Their Pre-Show Ritual - Watch Now!

The cast of Will & Grace are opening up with stories from the set!

Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (October 1).

During their appearance, the Will & Grace cast reminisced about the last time they were on the show together in 2004. Debra spoke about celebrating her 50th birthday, and her co-stars joked they gave her alcohol, cash and advice as her gift.

Eric talked about recently receiving his star on the Walk of Fame next to Debra’s and how the thought of them being together forever made Debra emotional. Sean talked about his experience of guest-hosting Ellen last May.

Later, the cast talked about shooting the pilot twenty years ago. Megan raved about Sean’s performance during his very first scene in his very first television role.

They also revealed their pre-show ritual: a quick prayer and dancing on each other. Plus, Debra talked about David Schwimmer joining the cast as her boyfriend. They also played a game of “You Bet Your Work Wife.”

