Adriana Lima Joins Puma Family as New Training Ambassador

Adriana Lima has announced a long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma as the brand’s new ambassador for their women’s training business.

The 37-year-old model and Victoria’s Secret angel will be featured in marketing campaigns around the globe for the brand.

“Supporting, encouraging, and empowering women is important to me; this is one of the reasons I wanted to partner with Puma. They’ve worked so hard to encourage women to be themselves and to show them that by working hard, you can accomplish anything,” Adriana said in a statement.

“People have seen me on runways and magazine covers – with this new partnership with Puma, I want to share my personal training journey and what it takes for me to achieve a healthy balanced life,” she added.