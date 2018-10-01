Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 3:03 pm

Adriana Lima Joins Puma Family as New Training Ambassador

Adriana Lima Joins Puma Family as New Training Ambassador

Adriana Lima has announced a long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma as the brand’s new ambassador for their women’s training business.

The 37-year-old model and Victoria’s Secret angel will be featured in marketing campaigns around the globe for the brand.

“Supporting, encouraging, and empowering women is important to me; this is one of the reasons I wanted to partner with Puma. They’ve worked so hard to encourage women to be themselves and to show them that by working hard, you can accomplish anything,” Adriana said in a statement.

“People have seen me on runways and magazine covers – with this new partnership with Puma, I want to share my personal training journey and what it takes for me to achieve a healthy balanced life,” she added.
Just Jared on Facebook
adriana lima puma announcement

Photos: Puma
Posted to: Adriana Lima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop