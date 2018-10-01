Alyssa Milano Speaks at Actions For Change Food & Music Festival in Parkland

Alyssa Milano is speaking out for change.

The 45-year-old actress and activist attended and spoke at the inaugural year of the Actions For Change Food & Music Festival on Sunday (September 30) in Parkland, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alyssa Milano

The event was founded to help soothe and heal the community of Parkland and its residents, following the horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

The festival included appearances from entertainers, artists, chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists from around the country. It’s also the culmination and grand finale of a week-long series of over 80 concerts across America to end gun violence.

“I had the honor of attending the #ActionsForChange festival in Parkland. I love this community. I love these people. I’ve seen the future in these young leaders. It’s all going to be ok. #MSDStrong,” Alyssa wrote on Instagram.