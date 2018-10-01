Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Attend Church Together!

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Church Together!

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 1:17 am

Alyssa Milano Speaks at Actions For Change Food & Music Festival in Parkland

Alyssa Milano Speaks at Actions For Change Food & Music Festival in Parkland

Alyssa Milano is speaking out for change.

The 45-year-old actress and activist attended and spoke at the inaugural year of the Actions For Change Food & Music Festival on Sunday (September 30) in Parkland, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alyssa Milano

The event was founded to help soothe and heal the community of Parkland and its residents, following the horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

The festival included appearances from entertainers, artists, chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists from around the country. It’s also the culmination and grand finale of a week-long series of over 80 concerts across America to end gun violence.

“I had the honor of attending the #ActionsForChange festival in Parkland. I love this community. I love these people. I’ve seen the future in these young leaders. It’s all going to be ok. #MSDStrong,” Alyssa wrote on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
alyssa milano parkland festival september 2018 01
alyssa milano parkland festival september 2018 02
alyssa milano parkland festival september 2018 03
alyssa milano parkland festival september 2018 04
alyssa milano parkland festival september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Alyssa Milano

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop