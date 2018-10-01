Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 9:45 am

Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman Couple Up at Star-Studded Givenchy Paris Show!

Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman Couple Up at Star-Studded Givenchy Paris Show!

Anne Hathaway happily strikes a pose alongside her hubby Adam Shulman while attending the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The happy couple were joined at the event by Rooney Mara, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, Amanda Seyfried, Liv Tyler, Isabelle Huppert, Karen Elson and Dree Hemingway as they all sat in the front row of the presentation.

Also in attendance was Haim – aka sisters Este, 32, Danielle, 29, and Alana Haim, 26.

Earlier in the month, Anne was honored with the HRC National Ally For Equality Award at the 2018 HRC National Dinner.


View this post on Instagram

Bon nuit 🖤 📷 @samtaylorjohnson

A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson) on

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
