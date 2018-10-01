Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 6:50 pm

Ansel Elgort Snags Male Lead in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

Ansel Elgort Snags Male Lead in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

Ansel Elgort is starring in Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming musical West Side Story!

The 24-year-old Billionaire Boys Club actor has landed the male lead in the film, THR reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

Ansel will take on the role of Tony, first portrayed by Larry Kert in the original 1957 Broadway musical.

Richard Beymer played the character in the classic 1961 movie.

Steven has reportedly been searching for actors for most of the year, needing those who can sing, dance, and act. The search was taking so long that some worried the project would be postponed.

West Side Story parallels the story of Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York, featuring white and Puerto Rican rival gangs.

The movie is now on track for starting production in summer 2019.
