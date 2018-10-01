Asia Argento Speaks Up In Italian TV Interview: 'I Would Like To Go Back To X Factor'

Asia Argento is speaking up following the allegations made against her.

The 43-year-old director and actress appeared on Italian TV show La7’s Non e l’Arena (It’s Not the Arena), hosted by journalist Massimo Giletti, on Sunday night (September 30) and refuted all of her accuser Jimmy Bennett‘s claims, saying she was the one who was assaulted by him.

“I would like to go back to X Factor, to do my job, because my children are proud of me, Italy wants me and I have not done anything that I’m accused of,” Asia expressed (via THR). “The thing that hurt me most was being called ‘pedophile.’ I have children and that is a stigma that I do not wish for anyone.”

Asia compared the assault to being raped by Harvey Weinstein and said her biggest regret was failing to defend herself: “I had not even defended myself in the meeting with Weinstein,” she said. “I think it’s because of some childhood trauma.”