Top Stories
Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 11:26 am

Asia Argento Speaks Up In Italian TV Interview: 'I Would Like To Go Back To X Factor'

Asia Argento Speaks Up In Italian TV Interview: 'I Would Like To Go Back To X Factor'

Asia Argento is speaking up following the allegations made against her.

The 43-year-old director and actress appeared on Italian TV show La7’s Non e l’Arena (It’s Not the Arena), hosted by journalist Massimo Giletti, on Sunday night (September 30) and refuted all of her accuser Jimmy Bennett‘s claims, saying she was the one who was assaulted by him.

“I would like to go back to X Factor, to do my job, because my children are proud of me, Italy wants me and I have not done anything that I’m accused of,” Asia expressed (via THR). “The thing that hurt me most was being called ‘pedophile.’ I have children and that is a stigma that I do not wish for anyone.”

Asia compared the assault to being raped by Harvey Weinstein and said her biggest regret was failing to defend herself: “I had not even defended myself in the meeting with Weinstein,” she said. “I think it’s because of some childhood trauma.”
Just Jared on Facebook
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 01
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 02
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 03
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 04
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 05
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 06
asia argento speaks up in italian tv interview i would like to go back to x factor 07

Credit: KIKA; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Asia Argento

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop