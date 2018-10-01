Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 12:13 pm

Ben Stiller & Daughter Ella Join Jake Gyllenhaal at 'Wildlife' After Party!

Jake Gyllenhaal happily strikes a pose with Ben Stiller and his 16-year-old daughter Ella Olivia Stiller while attending the after party for his film Wildlife held during the 2018 New York Film Festival at The Ribbon on Sunday (September 30) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the after party by his co-stars Carey Mulligan, David Lang, Paul Dano and Bob Balaban, as well as Rebecca Hall who also stepped out to show her support for the film.

Wildlife, which is set in 1960, follows a boy who watches his parents’ marriage fall apart after the three of them move to Montana and his mother falls in love with another man.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Ben Stiller, Bob Balaban, Carey Mulligan, David Lang, Ella Olivia Stiller, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Rebecca Hall

