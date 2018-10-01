Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 9:23 am

Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Was Born One Week Before 'A Star Is Born' Started Filming

Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Was Born One Week Before 'A Star Is Born' Started Filming

Bradley Cooper looks so handsome on the cover of W magazine’s Volume 6, 2018 cover story.

Here’s what the 43-year-old A Star is Born actor and director had to share with the mag…

On being doubted his whole career: “But who knows? I’ve heard it all in my career. Early on, I didn’t get a role because they said I wasn’t ‘f*ckable.’ In the end, you have to reserve your attention for the work and not listen to anyone. People I care about, who care about me, told me not to direct A Star Is Born, said that it would be too difficult and I should start with something easier. Luckily, I didn’t listen. I loved that it was really, really hard to make this film. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have the same value. And that’s always been my goal: to make something, no matter how challenging, that will be remembered.”

On his schedule before filming: “I’d wake up and work out, followed by two hours of guitar practice and two hours of piano lessons. Lunch. Then Lukas Nelson [Willie’s son], my collaborator, would come over, and we’d write music for one and a half hours. I’d write the screenplay for the rest of the day. Irina was pregnant, so it was kind of perfect. Lea was born a week before we started shooting.”

On working with Lady Gaga: “We made a kind of deal: I believed in her as an actress, and she believed in me as a musician. I wanted there to be a meta aspect to the film, and Stefani gave me that.”

For more from Bradley, visit WMagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper w magazine 01
bradley cooper w magazine 02

Credit: Inez and Vinoodh
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop
  • mahbelle

    i’m sick of bradley, gaga and the massive PR for this movie which i am not going to see because i’m sick of hearing about it.