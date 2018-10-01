Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Was Born One Week Before 'A Star Is Born' Started Filming

Bradley Cooper looks so handsome on the cover of W magazine’s Volume 6, 2018 cover story.

On being doubted his whole career: “But who knows? I’ve heard it all in my career. Early on, I didn’t get a role because they said I wasn’t ‘f*ckable.’ In the end, you have to reserve your attention for the work and not listen to anyone. People I care about, who care about me, told me not to direct A Star Is Born, said that it would be too difficult and I should start with something easier. Luckily, I didn’t listen. I loved that it was really, really hard to make this film. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have the same value. And that’s always been my goal: to make something, no matter how challenging, that will be remembered.”

On his schedule before filming: “I’d wake up and work out, followed by two hours of guitar practice and two hours of piano lessons. Lunch. Then Lukas Nelson [Willie’s son], my collaborator, would come over, and we’d write music for one and a half hours. I’d write the screenplay for the rest of the day. Irina was pregnant, so it was kind of perfect. Lea was born a week before we started shooting.”

On working with Lady Gaga: “We made a kind of deal: I believed in her as an actress, and she believed in me as a musician. I wanted there to be a meta aspect to the film, and Stefani gave me that.”

