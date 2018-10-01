Cardi B Emerges From Police Station After Turning Herself In

Cardi B is surrounded by security as she is escorted out of a police station after allegedly turning herself in on Monday (October 1) in Queens, New York.

Police suspect that the 25-year-old rapper ordered a fight against two bartenders at a Queens strip club back in August, the New York Times reports. She may be charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Cardi B allegedly had a feud with one of the two female bartenders over allegations of an affair with Offset.

Cardi B has not made an official statement at this time.