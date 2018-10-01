Cardi B Spotted with Offset After Turning Herself in to NYPD

Offset wraps his arm around his wife Cardi B‘s shoulder while walking around town on Monday afternoon (October 1) in New York City.

The rappers stepped out for some fresh air after a busy day for Cardi. She turned herself in to the New York Police Department earlier that day to face an assault charge following an altercation at a strip club.

Cardi allegedly had a feud with a female bartender over allegations of an affair with Offset and they got into a fight at the strip club.