Cardi B Turning Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Cardi B is reportedly going to turn herself into the police on Monday (October 1) after an August incident at a strip club in Queens, New York.

Allegedly, Cardi recently was in attendance at Offset’s performance at the Angels Strip Club when two of the bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, were attacked.

TMZ is reporting that Cardi will have to appear in court, and she may be charged after allegedly ordering the attack. A Cardi B source says the attack was not premeditated and started after someone threw a drink.

Cardi B won’t be arrested when she turns herself in, but she could face charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Cardi B recently got into a different high-profile fight with Nicki Minaj last month.