Celebrities React to What Donald Trump Said to Female Reporter
On Monday (October 1), Donald Trump‘s statements to a female reporter went viral.
If you missed it, you can watch a video of the moment right here. When the President called on the reporter to ask a question, he said, “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state a shock.” When the reporter told him she wasn’t in shock, he replied, “That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking, you never do.”
Now, celebrities including Sophia Bush, Chelsea Handler, and more are issuing reactions on Twitter. Read just some of the tweets from celebrities below.
#misogyny https://t.co/qVYgiuUeFW
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 1, 2018
He is revolting. The “President” demeans women EVERY DAY. And the male “leaders” around him laugh.
They aren’t scared of us, but they will be in November. #VOTE https://t.co/spQIcU2zlP
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 1, 2018
Holy hell. PEOPLE! https://t.co/dF6NooeYy0
— Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) October 1, 2018
Our president is limiting a scope into the sexual assault allegations of a woman. He bragged about grabbing women by the pussy. He hates women. Just look at the women who support him who stand by and do nothing when he attacks women over and over again. Let’s vote this pussy out. https://t.co/OEHFVYepZN
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 1, 2018
He’s the worst fucking person I can imagine. https://t.co/sUszJuMqzc
— Nick Wechsler (@Nick_Wechsler) October 1, 2018
Loves dictators. Hates women. https://t.co/xscGdv3BPh
— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) October 1, 2018
She should never have let it go. Until we stop participating in the gaslighting of the ppl of this country, they will win. #ShutThemUpAndShutThemDown
🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7akdLx5DqM
— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 1, 2018
And just like every other bitchboy fake-tough-guy bully he immediately fucking clams up when she isn’t intimidated. Look at this group of 80’s rom-com preppy villains. Jesus. What a joke we’ve allowed ourselves to become. https://t.co/Yz4T7r41KV
— Thomas Sadoski (@ThomasSadoski) October 1, 2018