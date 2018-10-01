Top Stories
Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 1:59 pm

Celebrities React to What Donald Trump Said to Female Reporter

Celebrities React to What Donald Trump Said to Female Reporter

On Monday (October 1), Donald Trump‘s statements to a female reporter went viral.

If you missed it, you can watch a video of the moment right here. When the President called on the reporter to ask a question, he said, “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state a shock.” When the reporter told him she wasn’t in shock, he replied, “That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking, you never do.”

Now, celebrities including Sophia Bush, Chelsea Handler, and more are issuing reactions on Twitter. Read just some of the tweets from celebrities below.

