Mon, 01 October 2018 at 10:42 am

Ciara Reveals Her Ambitious Goals: 'I Want to Be a Billionaire'

Ciara Reveals Her Ambitious Goals: 'I Want to Be a Billionaire'

Ciara is on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s November 2018 issue, on newsstands October 9.

Here’s what the 32-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag…

On her unshakable ambition: “I never thought, I can’t be because of the color of my skin, I can’t be because of my gender. No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire. The more resources, the more you can do. But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom. It’s cool to want to do all these creative things, but it’s no good to gain the world if you lose your soul.”

On how Destiny’s Child’s morning news show performance inspired her to become an entertainer: “They were killing it, and I just went, This is what I want to do. I’m gonna be an entertainer… The first goal I wrote down was to get discovered. The second was to sell 3 to 4 million records. Third, have longevity.”

On her post-baby fitness routine—up to three workouts a day: “It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night. It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

For more from Ciara, visit Cosmopolitan.com.
ciara cosmopolitan november 01
ciara cosmopolitan november 02

Credit: Victor Demarchelier
Posted to: Ciara, Magazine

