Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 10:01 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars is officially in its second week of competition and the celebrity contestants are stepping up their game!

During the show, contestants had to choose an unlearned dance, with several new styles introduced including Argentine tango, charleston, samba and waltz.

Dances were set to music that paid tribute to the sights and sounds of New York City.

After each couple took the floor, this season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…
Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong – 26 out of 30
Alexis & Alan Bersten – 25 out of 30
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 20 out of 30
Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev – 18 out of 30
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 24 out of 30
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 24 out of 30
Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 17 out of 30
John Schneider & Emma Slater – 23 out of 30
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 26 out of 30
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber – 22 out of 30
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 26 out of 30
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy – 21 out of 30
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop