David Beckham Celebrates New Art Exhibition In Paris!
David Beckham suited up for the opening of a new art exhibition!
The 43-year-old former soccer star stepped out at The New Exhibitions Jean-Michel Basquiat And Egon Schiele on Monday afternoon (October 1) at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.
The new collection celebrates the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Egon Schiele.
Over the weekend, David joined his wife Victoria and friends Eva Longoria and Jose Baston for a quick trip out of Paris.
It looks like David jetted back into town for the event!
