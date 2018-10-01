Top Stories
David Beckham Celebrates New Art Exhibition In Paris!

David Beckham suited up for the opening of a new art exhibition!

The 43-year-old former soccer star stepped out at The New Exhibitions Jean-Michel Basquiat And Egon Schiele on Monday afternoon (October 1) at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.

The new collection celebrates the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Egon Schiele.

Over the weekend, David joined his wife Victoria and friends Eva Longoria and Jose Baston for a quick trip out of Paris.

It looks like David jetted back into town for the event!

Check out the photos from the art exhibition below…
Photos: Getty
