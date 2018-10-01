Top Stories
Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 1:09 pm

Donald Trump Told a Female Reporter, 'You're Not Thinking, You Never Do'

A moment from a Donald Trump press conference has gone viral over what he said to reporter Cecilia Vega attempting to ask a question.

In the clip, from Monday (October 1), the President calls on the reporter and when she doesn’t immediately ask the question, he says, “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state a shock.”

Cecilia responds, “I’m not, thank you Mr. President.”

He then adds, “That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking, you never do.”

The reporter then says, “I’m sorry?” to which he answers, “No, go ahead. Go ahead.”
