Donald Trump Told a Female Reporter, 'You're Not Thinking, You Never Do'
A moment from a Donald Trump press conference has gone viral over what he said to reporter Cecilia Vega attempting to ask a question.
In the clip, from Monday (October 1), the President calls on the reporter and when she doesn’t immediately ask the question, he says, “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state a shock.”
Cecilia responds, “I’m not, thank you Mr. President.”
He then adds, “That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking, you never do.”
The reporter then says, “I’m sorry?” to which he answers, “No, go ahead. Go ahead.”
Pres. Trump says he'll answer @CeciliaVega's question about whether White House is limiting scope FBI inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh "later," preferring to talk about trade: "How about talking about trade, and then we'll get to that." https://t.co/Z0mDRU4a2I pic.twitter.com/RLKkqV6Q4f
— ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2018