Dua Lipa, Derek & Julianne Hough Check Out Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights!

Dua Lipa shares a scream while visiting Universal Studio Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on Friday night (September 28) in Universal City, Calif.

“Thanks for giving us nightmares!! @unistudios @horrornights 🧟‍♀️🧛🏼‍♂️🦇🕷🔪⛓💉,” the 23-year-old “New Rules” hit-maker captioned with her Instagram post.

The following evening (September 29), the amusement park got visits from Derek and Julianne Hough, Avengers: Infinity War star Ariana Greenblatt, Fresh off the Boat brothers Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen, and The House with the Clock in its Walls‘ Sunny Suljic.

Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, as well as Paris Berelc, Jake Short, Brec Bassinger, Kelli Burglund have also made visits to the park, which will be open on select nights until November 3rd.